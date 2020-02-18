Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & Devon Energy (NASDAQ:DVN) Financial Analysis

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $33.62, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $73.28 million 7.58 $51.94 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $10.73 billion 0.79 $3.06 billion $1.29 17.18

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Devon Energy pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Devon Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 70.82% 50.73% 48.89% Devon Energy 16.00% 6.37% 2.84%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Devon Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.