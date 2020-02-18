Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.47. 323,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

