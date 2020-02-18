Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.24

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.24 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 427043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

