Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.89

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 4692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

