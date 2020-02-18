eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger Sells 3,924 Shares

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

eBay stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,223,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,241. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.