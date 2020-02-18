Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 16.2%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price was down 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 34,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 21,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

