Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 16.2%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price was down 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 34,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 21,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit