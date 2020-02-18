Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to report sales of $239.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.50 million. Envestnet posted sales of $210.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $905.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,315.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,648 shares of company stock worth $14,128,953 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,700. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.