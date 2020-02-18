Eqube Gaming (CVE:EQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Eqube Gaming Ltd (CVE:EQG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Eqube Gaming Company Profile (CVE:EQG)

eQube Gaming Limited designs, develops, distributes, licenses, and sells technology-based electronic bingo and social gaming solutions for the gaming markets in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, eBingo and Linked Games. It offers eVent to integrate sales data from electronic bingo devices, linked bingo games, and bingo paper sales for reporting and tracking; CenTrax, a central control system over remote bingo halls; and Gecko electronic gaming system, a gaming solution for bingo players to replicate paper-based bingo.

