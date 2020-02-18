Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,464. Equifax has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

