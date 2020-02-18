Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.45. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 2,849,089 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

