Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.45. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 2,849,089 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit