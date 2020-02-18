Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0176

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $191,766.00 and $364,608.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00493092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.06384104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005126 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

