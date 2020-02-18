Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.39–0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.5-57.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.44 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.77–0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 635,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,363. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

