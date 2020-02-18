Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 10,924,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,807,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.04. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

