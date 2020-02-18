Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $822,326.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $822,326.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,400,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,416,178 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

