EVIO (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 187,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 884,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

EVIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVIO)

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's advisory and research services include regulatory licensing and compliance, industry research, operational support, and educational and operating services for licensed cannabis businesses.

