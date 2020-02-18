Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Financial Analysis

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.64% 11.79% 1.21% Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.78% 10.48% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 4.51 $11.58 million N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.01 $116.43 million $3.28 10.81

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.