Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. 267,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

