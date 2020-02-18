Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 104.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 122,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,351. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $377.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
