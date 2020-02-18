Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 104.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 122,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,351. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $377.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Several research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

