First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 5.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.13, approximately 7,138,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,076,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

