First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 5.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.13, approximately 7,138,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,076,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
