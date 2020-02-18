Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Flagship Investments has a 52 week low of A$1.61 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of A$2.25 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.79.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

