Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 24,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

