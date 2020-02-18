Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. Fluor Co. (NEW) also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.40 to $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,002. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

