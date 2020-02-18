Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 19,282,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 4,458,890 shares.The stock last traded at $26.05 and had previously closed at $24.36.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

