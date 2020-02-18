Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 19,282,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 4,458,890 shares.The stock last traded at $26.05 and had previously closed at $24.36.
BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
