G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 144,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,503. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $715.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

