Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.45), approximately 26,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

G4M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Gear4music from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and a PE ratio of -375.00.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit