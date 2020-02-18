Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.45), approximately 26,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

G4M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Gear4music from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and a PE ratio of -375.00.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

