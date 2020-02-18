General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,466 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after buying an additional 1,383,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,895,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

