General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,243,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

