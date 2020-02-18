Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Gentex worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gentex by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 146,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 45,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,337. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.