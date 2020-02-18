German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $2,603,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 29,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

