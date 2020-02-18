GoldBlocks Price Reaches $0.0030 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bleutrade. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $46,006.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

