Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 527,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,863. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

