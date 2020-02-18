Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Up 0.4%

Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 3,969 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Greenkraft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.