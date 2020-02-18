Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,012. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.