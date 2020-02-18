Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
GGAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.
GGAL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,012. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
