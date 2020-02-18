Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,076 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,424,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 148,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 239,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
