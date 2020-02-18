Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,411. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,076 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,424,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 148,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 239,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

