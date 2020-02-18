Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $21.10 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,185 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.