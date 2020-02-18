Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.13. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 10,710,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 594,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

