Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.13. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 10,710,600 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
