HashBX (HBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,051.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashBX has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00491888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.16 or 0.06216087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00069039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.