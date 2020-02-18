Hashgard Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.97 or 0.03063855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00236637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00152648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

