HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Down 0.8%

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.73 and last traded at $75.76, approximately 5,129 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

