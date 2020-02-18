Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 20,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hertz Global by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hertz Global by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hertz Global stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.