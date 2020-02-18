HEX (HEX) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $668,225.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00462112 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 244.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005780 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001608 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.