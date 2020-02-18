High Voltage Price Reaches $0.0115 (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One High Voltage coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, High Voltage has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. High Voltage has a total market cap of $17,246.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000196 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Coin Profile

HVCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech . High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.