Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Hilton Hotels worth $55,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 165.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after buying an additional 391,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after buying an additional 183,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. 696,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

