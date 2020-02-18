Huami (NYSE:HMI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HMI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 340,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Huami has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Huami by 784.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 560,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,021 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huami during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huami by 565,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 463,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Huami during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huami by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

