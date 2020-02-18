Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

