Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.16

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 46305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

