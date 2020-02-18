ImageCoin Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,250,141 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,143 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

