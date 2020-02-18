Imax (IMAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Imax to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

