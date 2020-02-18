imbrex (REX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $133.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $110,221.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.93 or 0.03041793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00236799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00151789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

