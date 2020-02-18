IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.18, 339,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 446,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $697.26 million, a PE ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

